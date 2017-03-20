Short film to show lives of homeless Russian children





Filed under News, Online

The women’s studies program will team up with the Central Illinois Feminist Film Festival to screen the 2005 documentary, “The Children of Leningradsky” 11 a.m. Tuesday in room 3130 of Coleman Hall.

This screening is a part of Women’s History and Awareness Month.

The documentary, directed by Hannah Polak, is filmed in post-Soviet Russia, and is about a community of homeless children living in the Leningradsky railway station in Moscow.

An estimated 30,000 children were living in train stations or on the streets when it was filmed.

“The Children of Leningradsky” will show the harsh lives of children between the ages of eight and 14 who have been abused or abandoned by family.

Most of the children in the film are shown sniffing glue and drinking vodka during the day.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.