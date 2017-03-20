Hernandez leads men’s golf team after day





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Eastern men’s golf team is in 10th place out of 11 after day one of the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate hosted by Missouri State.

The Panthers shot a team total of 312 in the first round and a score of 306 in the second round to finish 50 over par on the day.

Sophomore Alvaro Hernandez leads the Eastern golfers after the first day and is tied for 24th. Hernandez shot a 71 in the first round and followed that up with a 76 in the second round. He has a two-round total of 147, which is five over par and 10 back from the leader.

Hernandez has been the Panthers’ top golfer throughout the fall, with an average round score of 73.64.

His top score of the fall season was a 67 and he finished the fall season +2 over par.

The leader after the first day is Bradley’s Ethan Brue, with a two round total of 137. Brue shot a 69 in the first round and a 68 in the second round. He is three under on the day and five under the par through 18 holes.

Missouri State’s Adam Fisher is right behind Brue with a total score of 139. Fisher was the leader after the first round with his score of 68, but a 71 in the second round pushed him into second place.

Southern Illinois Edwardsville’s Danny Gorman is in third place with a total score of 140. Gorman had a score of 72 in the first round, but rebounded with a 68 in the second round to push him into third.

Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Pedro Lamadrid and Missouri State’s Brian Rogers are tied for fourth place with a total score of 143. Lamadrid shot a 70 in the first round and a 73 in the second.

Rogers had a 71 after the first round and a 72 after the second round. Peter Webb, Lukas McCalla and Jackson Wetherbee are tied for sixth place with total scores of 144.

Valparaiso’s Webb fell back six strokes from his first-round score to fall to sixth. Missouri State’s McCalla fell four strokes back of his first round score and Western Illinois’ Wetherbee stayed even with two scores of 72.

The host Missouri State is the team leader through two rounds with a total score of 575. Missouri State shot a 288 in the first round and a 287 in the second to put them at three over par as a team on Monday.

They are trailed closely by Bradley who is in second with a total score of 577 and Southern Illinois Edwardsville, who shot a 580. Western Illinois is in fourth place and still very much in the race with a total score of 583.

Northern Iowa and Texas Rio Grande Valley are tied for fifth with team scores of 587. Northern Iowa followed up a first round score of 296 with a 291 in the second round. Texas Rio Grande Valley played consistently with a 294 first round total followed by a 293 second round total.

Valparaiso is in eighth place with a score of 598, followed by Creighton (600), Eastern (618) and rounded out by Loyola-Chicago, with a 622 total team score. Freshman Romeo Perez was the second highest finisher for Eastern with a two round total of 152, which makes him tied for 44th.

Senior Ryan Hughes and freshman Grant Miller are tied for 64th with matching totals of 163. Senior Daniel Hughes rounds out the Eastern golfers in a tie for 67th, with a two-round total of 164.

The teams will play the final round of 18 holes on Tuesday for a chance to improve on the scores from Monday.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at 581-2812 or mmshanahan@eiu.edu