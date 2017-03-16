On-campus interviews for new Provost to begin next Thursday
March 16, 2017
Filed under News
The first of four candidates being considered for the Provost position will be interviewed at Eastern Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, according to an email sent out by Eastern President David Glassman.
An open session for students is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23 in the Arcola-Tuscola Room, followed by one for faculty at 2 p.m. in the same place, according to an itinerary posted on the web page.
The open session with staff is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Friday, March 24 in the Charleston-Mattoon room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.
Interviews for the other candidates are set for March 27-29, March 29-31 and April 3-5
