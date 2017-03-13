Committee recommends philosophy retention





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Academic Program Elimination/Reorganization Review Committee, recommended there be no elimination, reorganization, or reduction of the philosophy program or major in a final report submitted to the Provost Monday afternoon.

The committee convened after Workgroup no.7, which looked at academic programs during the vitalization project, recommended several programs, including philosophy, for elimination or consolidation.

According to the EIU-UPI contract, the committee is required to make recommendations to the Provost concerning academic programs being considered for elimination or reorganization if it could result in the layoff of Unit A faculty.

In the committee’s final report, it cited that the philosophy department has netted a profit over the past five academic years.

Though philosophy saw a drop in enrollment like the university’s following the 2011-2012 academic year, the committee wrote in the report that total enrollment in the major, general education and service courses is relatively steady.

“Philosophy, as a program and discipline, is an integral part of a broad education and an essential part of developing critical thinkers and responsible citizens – all of which are embedded in EIU’s Mission and Undergraduate Learning Goals,” the committee wrote.

During the committee’s meetings, it found that the program is included in the curricula for nine minors and seven majors. These minors include neuroscience, pre-law studies, medieval studies, asian studies, religous studies, anthropology, women’s studies, criminology as well as the philosophy minor itself.

According to its report, faculty in philosophy have developed curricular proposals that will “strengthen and sustain philosophy and the numerous programs served by the department.”

To make its report, committee members reviewed information including data on majors, credit hours and full time equivalent, program profit and loss statements,major assessment profiles, affected course offerings, dean and program comments to Workgroup no.7’s recommendations and Workgroup no.7’s worksheets and annotations.

The committee also spoke with EIU-UPI leadership and faculty members from the philosophy program. In addition, they used updated profit and loss statements given to them by the administration.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com