Haunted house to host sleepover

Filed under News

A haunted house in Ashmore will be the site of two sleepover events from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The building is located east of Charleston on Illinois Route 16, at 22645 E. Co. Rd. 1050 N. in Ashmore.

Tickets are $75 per person for the Friday night sleepover and $99 for the Saturday night sleepover.

Ghost Hunts USA, who hosts the event, recommends on their Facebook event page that guests bring an air mattress, pillows and plenty of blankets, as the building has no heat and can get very cold.

Ashmore Estates has been featured on paranormal investigation television shows such as the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” and SyFy’s “Ghost Hunters.” It was also filmed for the documentary “Children of the Grave.”

The building was erected in 1916 as a poorhouse until 1959, when it was repurposed as a private mental health facility. The facility closed in 1986 and was abandoned for 20 years until it opening as a haunted house in 2006.

