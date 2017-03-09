The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Fundraiser to benefit wild turkey habitat

Staff Report
March 9, 2017
A banquet to raise funds for wild turkey conservation will begin 6 p.m. Friday at the VFW in Charleston at 1821 20th St.

According to a press release, the Embarras chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will sponsor the fundraiser. Tickets cost $65 for couples or $50 for singles and can be reserved by contacting Mike Elam at elams3@icloud.com or 217-345-4660.

In addition to the banquet, the fundraiser will have raffle games and bids for outdoor-themed prizes, such as “sporting art, unique hunting firearms, knives, wildlife calls (and) outdoor equipment.”

The press release says the banquet is a “great place to meet new friends who share a passion for the outdoors.”

The admission ticket also includes a one-year subscription to NWTF’s magazine focusing on turkey conservation and hunting.

The press release describes the NWTF as a nonprofit organization concerned with education, conservation of wild turkeys and preservation of hunting traditions. It says the NWTF is the “nation’s most progressive single-species conservation organization.”

The Embarras fundraiser is part of a national initiative by NWTF called “Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt.” It aims to raise $1.2 billion to preserve four million acres of upland habitat and 500,000 acres for hunting and outdoor recreation.

 

The News can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.

 

