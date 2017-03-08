The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Mattoon Police arrest wanted suspect

Charleston patrol lieutenant John Bennet talks on his cell phone after the police executed a search warrant Tuesday at 973 Arthur Ave.

Justin Brown

Kennedy Nolen, Multicultural Reporter
March 8, 2017
Filed under News, Showcase

The Mattoon Police Department took a 16-year-old wanted suspect into custody at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday inside Sunrise Apartments in Mattoon.

The juvenile suspect was wanted on a failure to appear in court.

He had a warrant out for multiple Coles County cases, including armed robbery, residential burglary, theft and battery, according to a police report.

The Charleston Police Department was originally unsuccessful in finding the juvenile Tuesday afternoon, after executing a search warrant for two apartments at 973 Arthur Ave. for nearly two hours.

The suspect’s identity is undisclosed at this time. He remains in Coles County Jail awaiting trial.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.

 

