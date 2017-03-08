CAA to vote on recommendations





The Council on Academic Affairs will vote on approving its own recommendations for programs being considered for elimination or reorganization at its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday in Room 4440 of Booth Library.

Recommended by the CAA for retention is the bachelor’s in philosophy, while Africana studies is recommended for reorganization and adult and community education is recommended to be put on hiatus.

The CAA’s review of these programs considered the centrality of the program to the University mission, the impact elimination would have on students in other majors, minors and concentrations and the overall quality of the program. The quality consideration would also include the impact on the faculty’s ability to provide service to the university if the program were to be eliminated.

Also on the agenda is voting on a new neuroscience minor and revising the biological sciences major and minor.

If approved, the biological sciences major would replace two core courses, BIO 3800 Ecology and BIO 4984 Organic Evolution with a single BIO 3180 Ecology and Evolution course.

According to the proposal, this change “combines content while allowing more flexibility in the curriculum by reducing the core requirements.”

BIO 3800 will be discontinued and BIO 4984 will continued to be offered as an elective, the proposal said.

The program modification request for the biological science minor asks for BIO 3120 Molecular Biology or BIO 3180 Ecology and Evolution to be a included as a required component of the minor.

The News Staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.