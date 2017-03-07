Offense producing for Panther early in season





Filed under Softball, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

While pitching and defense will always be what the Eastern softball team lives and dies with, it’s been the offense so far in 2017 that has been especially strong for the Panthers.

Eastern is hitting .304 as a team through 18 games played and has three players in their lineup hitting over .400.

Coach Kim Schuette credits the success to the team’s aggressive approach at the plate.

“I like their approach at the plate. They are up there ready to hit and we have been working on that all year,” Schuette said. “Be ready on the first pitch, get yourself prepared on the on-deck circle, but once you are up to bat, you need to be ready to go on that first pitch, not just take any strikes, not just taking any pitches because you might let the best one go by.”

Although the offense as been very good to this point, Schuette still believes the foundation of this team has to be pitching and defense.

“Knock on wood, I hope that continues. But I think that your hitting can come and go at times, but I think if your pitching and defense is your rock, then you do not worry so much about your hitting,” she said. “When you stress on hitting and then it goes away, you are in trouble. Of course we work really hard on hitting and our approach and fundamentals hitting in practice, but as far as game performance, I want our pitching and defense to be steady so that we can steal some games when our hitting is not there.”

The two players that have their names strewn across the conference leaderboards for the Panthers are a pair of freshmen, outfielder Mia Davis and catcher Haley Mitchell.

Mitchell is the current conference leader in RBIs with 22. Additionally, she boats a team-high .678 slugging percentage and four home runs to couple with her .407 batting average.

Davis and her .442 batting average is the highest on the team and is good for fifth in the conference. She is also the owner of a team best .508 on base percentage.

As good as both of the players look on the stat sheet, Schuette would prefer they turn their focus away from the numbers and continue just playing softball.

“They are just ball players,” Schuette said. “Let everybody else, let you or anybody else who reads papers worry about that stuff (statistics). I just want them to play and compete. Both of them are smart, and they are thinking but not thinking too much. They are just kind of playing the game but thinking after the fact, which is very good.”

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu