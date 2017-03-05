Entries now accepted for Edible Book Festival





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Booth Library is now accepting entries for the seventh annual Edible Book Festival as part of National Library Week.

According to a press release, anyone in the community can enter a work made out of edible materials if it has something to do with books in shape or content.

The awards given out will be in the Dean’s Choice, People’s Choice, Children’s Book Theme, Student Entry, Family Entry and Funniest Pun category.

There is no fee to participate in or view the show. Entry forms to compete in the contest are due Thursday, April 6 and can be brought to Booth Library, emailed to library@eiu.edu or mailed to the library at 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston, IL 61920, Attn: Edible Books. For more information on the contest, those interested can call 581-8381.

Entries will be installed in the library after 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Voting will be 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and winners will be announced after.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.