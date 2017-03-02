Glassman to hear student suggestions

President David Glassman will take ideas and opinions for Eastern’s future from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the Buzzard Auditorium.

Claire Boarman, student chair for academic affairs, said Glassman plans to use “Dr. G.: You and Me” to plan improvements to the school that current Panthers want to see and future Panthers can appreciate.

Student Body President Catie Witt emphasized Glassman’s intent to better the school.

“It is a way for President Glassman (to) get student input on what he needs to do to make EIU attractive to potential new students and move EIU onward and upward,” Witt said in an email.

Glassman expressed particular interest in learning where Eastern can improve.

“We especially want to hear your ideas of how we can better attract potential students to EIU,” he said in an email to the campus.

The forum is open to any questions, comments or concerns, and refreshments will be served, including pizza.

“Please let us know what you love about EIU and what we can do to enhance your college experience on campus and in the City of Charleston,” Glassman said. “We hope you will join us as we learn about Eastern now and your thoughts for Eastern in the future.”

This is the second time in three weeks that Glassman has urged students to submit feedback. On February 9, he sent out an email asking the student body to fill out an online survey by the National Survey of Student Engagement.

“NSSE helps us understand how students are spending time in and out of the classroom, which guides decisions that will benefit EIU students,” Glassman said.

The survey includes questions about classroom and schoolwork habits, extracurricular activities and instructors’ effectiveness.

Mallory Kutnick can be reached at 581-2812 or at mbkutnick@eiu.edu.