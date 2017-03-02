Eastern heading to Lipscomb tournament





Filed under Softball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Eastern softball team’s non-conference schedule continues this weekend in Nashville at the Lipscomb Tournament. The Panthers will take on tournament-host Lipscomb twice.

Eastern opens its weekend with Lipscomb and will close it out with it as well. The Bisons beat the Panthers last year 4-1. Lipscomb scored the first four runs of the game and took a 4-0 lead to the seventh inning. Kylie Bennett homered in the seventh for the Panthers’ only run of the game.

Sophomore Jennifer Ames recorded two hits in the game to lead the Panther hitters.

The Bisons are 11-5 to start the season, including a win against Ohio Valley Conference opponent Eastern Kentucky.

Lipscomb took on ACC Florida State and were blown out in five innings 15-1.

The Panthers will also take on 1-4 Stony Brook. The Seawolves just began their season Feb. 24. They were blown out in two games by Harvard (8-0) and Kent State (11-3), but the other two losses were by one run to Detroit and Eastern Michigan.

Eastern beat Detroit to open its season Feb. 10.

The Panthers will take on 4-0 Valparaiso in their third game of the tournament. The Crusaders opened their season Feb. 17 and wrapped up that weekend tournament Feb. 19.

The Panthers are 8-6 on the season and their heavy freshman roster has had no problem adjusting to the college game.

Freshman Mia Davis earned OVC Player of the Week for her 10-16 performance at the plate last weekend. Davis is tied for second in the OVC with a .500 batting average.

While junior pitcher Jessica Wireman is just getting back into the swing of things after dealing with mono prior to the start of the season. Wireman has not been her usual dominant self, but junior Michelle Rogers has been dominant in her place.

She has a 1.06 ERA and has five wins on the season, which has her tied for second.

Freshman Allison Golic has found success right way in the circle and boasts a 1.40 ERA, putting her in the top 10 in the OVC.

Eastern has also showcased plenty of speed this season with junior Taylor Monahan and sophomore Kayla Bear swiping bases with ease. The Panthers stole a total of eight bases last weekend and five of those belonged to Monahan.

Freshman Haley Mitchell is the team’s RBI leader with 19. She has also belted four home runs this season.

Conference play is still some time away but the Panthers seem to have a lot going for them early in the season and having Kim Schuette back in the head coach spot.

Be sure to add @DEN_Sports on Twitter and DEN_Sports on Snapchat.

Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu