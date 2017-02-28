Pitching depth a strength for Eastern early in season





Filed under Softball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Eastern softball coach Kim Schuette’s team is built around the philosophy that strong defense and pitching is what wins ball games. If this ideal stands to prove true this season, then the Panther could find themselves with a positive number in the win category at season’s end as they boast a pitching staff deep options and talent.

The Panthers have had five different players take the mound for them through 14 games played this season, and so far the results on the field have been positive.

“I have always believed if your pitching and defense can be a constant, then you have opportunity to win,” Schuette said.

The mainstay of the staff this season has been Michelle Rogers who has an ERA of 1.36 in 39.2 innings pitched while striking out 21 batters in the process, holding opponents to just a .218 batting average.

“She (Rogers) wants it,” Schutte said. “She knows the past and from my first day, (she) has set out to show herself, and others, what she can do. I like that she listens during workouts and continues to raise her expectations.”

Although they have received a limited workload, a pair of freshman, Allison Golic and Katie Grunert, has turned out good numbers from the pitching mound this season, making them a tandem to watch as the season progresses.

Golic has a 1.80 ERA in seven appearances and has struck out an alarming 19 batters in just 15 innings, walking just two batters.

“Allison (Golic) can spot the ball and change speeds,” Schuette said. “Time will tell. The more difficult it is for me to decide whom to give the ball to, the better our staff. Any head coach, especially a pitching coach, wants a strong pitching staff.”

Grunert, who Schuette described as “eager and ready to learn”, has a team low .167 opponent batting average, allowing just four hits in 6.1 innings pitched.

The staff currently has a team ERA of 2.81, largely inflated by the early struggles of Jessica Wireman.

Last season Wireman had the lowest ERA on the team at 3.11, had the most innings with 225 and struck out 203 batters.

This season however, Wireman’s ERA has ballooned to 5.38 and she has walked 21 batters in 31 innings. Schuette however, is optimistic Wireman will return to form.

“Jess (Wireman) will be fine and continue to improve,” Schuette said. “Numbers do not always tell everything. No athlete or coach wants to make an excuse, but a fact is she had mono and was out for eight weeks. She is coming back stronger each day and has high expectations.”

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or at jpbullock@eiu.edu