Historical women presented by Women’s Studies

To kick off Women’s History and Awareness Month, Eastern students will showcase researched presentations on a diverse group of women who made an impact on history at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rotary Room B at Charleston Carnegie Public Library.

The Women’s Studies Program and Women’s Resource Center will host the Living History Project again this year.

Participants in the Living History Project did research about women from history to give a presentation and dress up in traditional clothing from that time period. Among the historical figures presented will be Harriet Martineau, Angela Davis, Mary Anning, Kathrine Switzer, Eleanor of Aquitaine, Diana Ross and Ann Bonny.

Audience members will be invited to ask the historical figures questions about their life stories.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.