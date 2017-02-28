Eastern target of attempted phishing





Filed under News

Eastern was the target of a phishing attempt Tuesday morning which used several listserv accounts, according to an email sent out by Information Technology Services.

Eastern was not compromised by Chinese hackers, the email said.

ITS is working on blocking the senders to prevent more messages from being sent out.

The message sent out by ITS asks those who have received emails from Listserv accounts with the subject line “Suspension of Account” not to click on the link in the email and delete.

Those who have clicked the link can reset their password at password.eiu.edu or by calling the Help Desk at 217-581-4357.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.