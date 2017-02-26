Miss Black EIU crowned

The journey of a new queen unfolded as Fudia Jalloh, a senior family and consumer sciences major, was crowned Miss Black EIU 2017 Saturday night.

Through the Miss Black EIU pageant, she received a scholarship for $1,500. Jalloh said she is shocked and excited to be Miss Black EIU 2017.

“I’m just really, really happy right now. I put my heart out on the stage and I’m glad the results came out how they did,” Jalloh said. “We all did really, really well. I’m proud of all of us.”

As Miss Black EIU, Jalloh said she will stress unity.

“With the current issues that are going on right now, I will try and make sure everyone knows that we are one,” Jalloh said. “We’re supposed to be united. Division is not an option.”

Special awards were voted on by the pageant sisters. The Miss Ebony Award, which honors a woman who has captured the true essence of her African-American culture, went to Jalloh as well. The Miss Togetherness Award was given to Torri Franklin, a junior biological sciences major.

Amanda White, a senior sociology major, won the Miss Scholarship Award for her 3.04 GPA. Miss Enterprise, an award for the woman who raised the most money in support of the pageant, went to Justice McGruder, a junior psychology major. Miss Congeniality went to Milove Streeter, a junior kinesiology and sports studies major, because of her positive energy.

The overall winner in the Pre-pageant Interview and Evening Gown Impromptu categories was Paisley Adams, a senior Spanish major.

In the Creative Expression and African Garment categories, Jalloh was the winner. Streeter won in the Talent category.

Third runner-up was Briana Wesley, a junior health promotions major. The second runner-up was Nia Douglas, a junior family and consumer sciences major. First runner-up went to White, along with a $750 scholarship.

White said she is happy her hard work paid off.

“It took a lot of work. It took a lot of confidence. I’m not the most outspoken person or person who does open expression,” White said. “I’m so glad I got over that fear and came out on top.”

The Queen’s Choice Award, an award the former Miss Black EIU gives to the woman she sees the most growth in, went to Wesley.

Miss EIU 2016 Julianne Adegoriolu said she is proud of all the women and is glad to be their pageant mom.

“I think all my girls worked hard,” Adegoriolu said. “I’m very pleased with how all the girls did because every single one did their best out there and laid everything out there.”

The contestants addressed difficult and painful topics including abuse and molestation by family members, the struggles of hiding an unstable childhood where the contestant could not be certain if they would have electricity and losing family members to gun violence.

They also addressed broader issues including the discrimination black women face in the job market, mental illness and the discrimination low-income families face in the education system.

Through all their categories and performances, many people made the message of uplifting black women and their journey clear that night.

Chrissy Miller can be reached at 581-2812 or clmiller9@eiu.edu