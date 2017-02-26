Gallery: Miss Black EIU Scholarship Pageant
Senior Fudia Jalloh, a family and consumer sciences major was crowned Miss Black EIU Saturday evening.
Justin Brown
Justin Brown
Senior Fudia Jalloh, a family and consumer sciences major was crowned Miss Black EIU Saturday evening.
Justin Brown, Photo Editor
February 26, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Through the lens
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Julianne Adegoriolu, 2016 Miss Black EIU, stares into the audience before 2017 contestants honor her to start the 46th annual scholarship pageant.
Leave a Comment