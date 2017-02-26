The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Gallery: Miss Black EIU Scholarship Pageant

Senior Fudia Jalloh, a family and consumer sciences major was crowned Miss Black EIU Saturday evening.

Justin Brown

Justin Brown

Senior Fudia Jalloh, a family and consumer sciences major was crowned Miss Black EIU Saturday evening.

Justin Brown, Photo Editor
February 26, 2017
Justin Brown

Julianne Adegoriolu, 2016 Miss Black EIU, stares into the audience before 2017 contestants honor her to start the 46th annual scholarship pageant.

