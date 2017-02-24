Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet
Junior Haleigh Knapp clears the height of 5’11” 1/4 inches. This jump won Knapp the meet as well as setting a facility and conference record. “I was real happy with it because I have been having a rough season but I knew what I needed to do for my team.” Knapp said after the jump.
Tyler Yunk
