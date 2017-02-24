The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

Junior Haleigh Knapp clears the height of 5’11” 1/4 inches. This jump won Knapp the meet as well as setting a facility and conference record. “I was real happy with it because I have been having a rough season but I knew what I needed to do for my team.” Knapp said after the jump.

Tyler Yunk

Tyler Yunk

Junior Haleigh Knapp clears the height of 5’11” 1/4 inches. This jump won Knapp the meet as well as setting a facility and conference record. “I was real happy with it because I have been having a rough season but I knew what I needed to do for my team.” Knapp said after the jump.

Tyler Yunk
February 24, 2017
Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After one day of competition at the OVC Conference meet the Eastern women sit in first place with 44 points and the men trail front-runner SIUE (45) by 2 points.

Day two resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Lantz Fieldhouse.

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Tyler Yunk

Eastern Illinois University’s Track and Field team gathers in Lantz Arena before for the Ohio Valley Conference Meet Friday.

Leave a Comment

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    A taste of Chicago comes to Eastern

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Local bartenders juggle two jobs

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Fine dining to have new home in Charleston

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Performers, models honor African-American women

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Sorority discusses problems with blackface

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    Sports

    Men win, women take second at Friday Night Special

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Bookstore makes the most of bad situation

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    Showcase

    Capsule from 51 years ago opened

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    Through the lens

    Gallery: Women’s basketball honors seniors

  • Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

    News

    Students share poetry inspired by Langston Hughes

The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.
Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet