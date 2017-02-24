Gallery: Women in first, men in second after day one of OVC meet

Junior Haleigh Knapp clears the height of 5’11” 1/4 inches. This jump won Knapp the meet as well as setting a facility and conference record. “I was real happy with it because I have been having a rough season but I knew what I needed to do for my team.” Knapp said after the jump. Tyler Yunk

Tyler Yunk Junior Haleigh Knapp clears the height of 5’11” 1/4 inches. This jump won Knapp the meet as well as setting a facility and conference record. “I was real happy with it because I have been having a rough season but I knew what I needed to do for my team.” Knapp said after the jump.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After one day of competition at the OVC Conference meet the Eastern women sit in first place with 44 points and the men trail front-runner SIUE (45) by 2 points.

Day two resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Lantz Fieldhouse.