NRHH raises money for Cancer Center





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Eastern’s chapter of the National Residence Hall Honorary donated $1,079 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center.

NRHH, according to a press release, mentors and supports the development of leaders living in the residential community.

The organization hosts a breast cancer awareness event every year.

In the press release, NRHH adviser Kelsey Cripe said breast cancer impacts everyone’s life in some way.

“Students are especially passionate about supporting this cause,” she said.

Students raised the money by selling T-shirts, having a pie-in-the-face contest and a balloon release. These activities took place during breast cancer awareness week.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.