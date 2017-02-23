Electronic music concert to feature many composers





Electronic Music Eastern, an annual concert featuring digital, audio, video and live performances, will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Doudna Fine Arts Center’s Theatre.

According to a press release, the 2017 Electronic Music Eastern concert features recently composed works for electronic media by composers from Eastern, Illinois, the United States and Ireland.

Music from two visiting composers, Mike McFerron, from Lewis University and Eli Fieldsteel, from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, will be performed.

Jamie Ryan, a percussion professor, will be playing McFerron’s “If you walked a mile” for Marimba and 2-channel audio.

Fieldsteel will perform his own “Brian Candy,” for custom-made electronic sensor gloves and multichannel audio processing.

Also featured will be a piece titled “Vault,” composed for eight amplified trumpets, by composition professor Brad Decker.

The Eastern trumpet ensemble will perform “Vault”.

Other composers on the program include Kerry Hagan, from the University of Limerick; Leah Reid, from Stanford University; John Thompson, from Georgia Southern University, Ed Martin, from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Mitch Weakley.

The concert will have a special performance of Steve Reich’s “Pendulum Music” as well.

An open masterclass with two visiting composers is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.