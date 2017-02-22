Dean, Menard ready for OVC conference meet





Graduate student Dhiaa Dean and senior Paxson Menard said that they both are looking forward to the mood of the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship meet this Friday.

“It’s a very exciting atmosphere, and there is always something to be aware of, especially on our track with having other schools and the families of so many athletes being there,” Menard said. “It makes it a special meet.”

Dean said she is going into the meet nervous because of the level of competition in the OVC. However, after competing with all of the teams throughout the season, she said she knows everyone is getting better, including Eastern.

Dean will compete in the distance medley relay, open 4×400 relay and the 400-meter dash. Dean’s best 400-meter dash time this season was at the GVSU Big Meet, where she ran the race in 57.13 seconds. She was part of the record-breaking distance medley relay performance at the Meyo Invite where the team finished in 11 minutes, 41.99 seconds.

Menard will race in the 3,000-meter and 5,000 meter runs. His best 3,000-meter time in the 2016-2017 season was 8:30.15, and his fastest 5,000-meter race occurred in mid-Feb. when he ran in 14:51.64.

“My main goal for the 5K is to be all conference like last year. I would also like to be all conference in the 3K,” Menard said.

Both Dean and Menard cited their teammates as their greatest cheerleaders and motivators throughout the season and into the conference meet. Dean said she also gets support from those close to her.

“My whole team is my biggest cheerleaders, but I can say that some more of my biggest cheerleaders are my boyfriend and my really close running partner, Kristen Paris,” Dean said. “They’ve always been there to be supportive even if I’ve had a bad meet.”

With just six other men’s teams competing, the competition will be tighter, but Menard said there are still teams like Tennessee State to watch out for.

Dean said the women’s biggest competitors will be Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech. Tennessee State is the returning champion after claiming the conference title in 2016.

As for preparation, Dean said she follows her normal workout and practice routine with nothing special added in. Menard said it is essential for his body to feel in its prime so he can get through tough races.

Dean said she received some of the best advice for the meet and track in general from her coach.

“My coach, Tom Akers, always says to trust your training. He’s chosen these particular events because he knows that we can do them,” Dean said.

The Panthers will begin the conference meet on Friday Feb. 24 at Lantz Arena. The meet is a two day event and will conclude on Feb. 25.

