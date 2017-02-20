UPD, CPD work together





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

More drug-related violations are being seen by officers on a case-to-case basis rather than an incident always ending in an arrest.

According to Eastern’s Annual Security Report from 2013 to 2015, more of these incidents on campus are reported to the Office of Student Standards by the University Police Department. In 2014, 49 violations were reported on campus with only five arrests. The following year, the report filed 89 violations with four arrests.

Several factors are taken into consideration when looking at if a drug-related incident is worth an arrest versus a report to Student Standards.

University Police Chief Kent Martin said as laws decriminalize cannabis across the nation, it is becoming “more accepted” in society.

Illinois’ medical marijuana program started in 2014. Since then, applications have increased by 1,300 between June 2015 to January 2016, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s mid-year report.

Martin said cannabis is the university’s “highest complaint” among drug-related incidents.

Heather Webb, director of the Office of Student Standards, said cannabis reports have risen throughout the years.

The 15-member University Police Department works closely with the Charleston Police Department and exchanges information about drug-related offenses.

CPD Deputy Chief Chad Reed said this is the closest he has seen the two departments in 21 years.

Both departments have jurisdiction on and off campus. While University Police officers cannot give out city ordinance violations, they can go outside campus borders to help the CPD if needed. The departments “keep in contact daily and are aware of each other” through radios, Martin said.

Both the UPD and the CPD follow the Law Enforcement Mutual Aid Agreement, which establishes guidelines for intergovernmental agencies of law enforcement.

When students and non-students are arrested by university police officers, they process the suspects at the UPD then transfer them to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office. Whether or not the suspect is a student who lives on or off campus, the CPD processes the suspect at its own facility and holds them there until court. A copy of the report is then sent to the Office of Student Standards.

Dealing with training and equipment, both departments use the same methods and standards. University police officers train with ones from Charleston at the city’s range. They also train together in active shooter situations.

“I think (the UPD) help us more then we help them,” Reed said.

Ben Lehman can be reached at 581-2812 or bhleman@eiu.edu