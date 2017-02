Langston Hughes Poetry Slam

Lydia Shaw



Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This video is about the poetry slam that took place Wednesday night in Lumpkin Hall.

Check out the story here >>> http://www.dailyeasternnews.com/2017/02/15/students-share-poetry-inspired-by-langston-hughes/