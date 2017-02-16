Gallery: Week 6 feature photos

Sophomore, Laminna Langston an family and consumer sciences major stops by Trio’s Valentine’s Day sale in Coleman Hall. Langston said she bought the treats for herself because they “looked good.” Trio put on the event to help raise funds for their members’ trip to Springfield for a conference.
Jeremy Hinds, currently a sophomore majoring in Kinesiology and Sports Studies at Illinois Central College plans to transfer to Eastern at the beginning of the 2017 fall semester. Hinds and his parents sat on a bench near the Martin Luther King Jr. Union to look over an informational booklet provided to them as part of Transfer Day.
