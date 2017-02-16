Capsule from 51 years ago opened

Lynette Drake, interim vice president of student affairs, looks on as Mark Hudson, director of housing and dining, and Bill Schultz, interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, attempt to open materials found inside a time capsule from 1966. Justin Brown

Justin Brown Lynette Drake, interim vice president of student affairs, looks on as Mark Hudson, director of housing and dining, and Bill Schultz, interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, attempt to open materials found inside a time capsule from 1966.





A “time” capsule from 1966 was opened Thursday in the office of Mark Hudson, the director of housing and dining. The capsule was found in December behind an eroding plaque placed in front of the steps connecting Stevenson, Lincoln and Douglas Halls. Though it was hard to tell what was in the box, it appeared to be reading material such as magazines, books or newspapers and a corroded coin. Bill Shultz Jr., interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, said he will attempt to identify the items over the weekend.

