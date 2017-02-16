The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Capsule from 51 years ago opened

Lynette Drake, interim vice president of student affairs, looks on as Mark Hudson, director of housing and dining, and Bill Schultz, interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, attempt to open materials found inside a time capsule from 1966.

Justin Brown

Justin Brown

Lynette Drake, interim vice president of student affairs, looks on as Mark Hudson, director of housing and dining, and Bill Schultz, interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, attempt to open materials found inside a time capsule from 1966.

Justin Brown, Photo Editor
February 16, 2017
A “time” capsule from 1966 was opened Thursday in the office of Mark Hudson, the director of housing and dining. The capsule was found in December behind an eroding plaque placed in front of the steps connecting Stevenson, Lincoln and Douglas Halls. Though it was hard to tell what was in the box, it appeared to be reading material such as magazines, books or newspapers and a corroded coin. Bill Shultz Jr., interim university archivist and cataloging librarian, said he will attempt to identify the items over the weekend.

A look at the contents of the capsule found under the steps of the three Eastern Halls.

Justin Brown
A look at the contents of the capsule found under the steps of the three Eastern Halls.

While uncertain at this point, it appears that reading materials were within the capsule.

Justin Brown
While uncertain at this point, it appears that reading materials were within the capsule.

 

Justin Brown can be reached at 581-2812 or jlbrown17@eiu.edu

