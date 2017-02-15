Women’s studies department giving out awards





The women’s studies department will be giving out awards as part of Women’s History and Awareness Month.

Students can submit essays or papers with a feminist perspective to the Women’s Studies Essay 2017 Contest.

According to a press release, papers written during the previous calendar year or the spring semester are eligible.

Cash awards will be given to graduate and undergraduate winners at the Women’s History and Awareness Month awards reception in March.

Submissions are due March 1 and can be sent or delivered to English professor Daiva Markelis, mailroom Coleman Hall 3155.

Any woman who has made significant contributions to the community or Eastern can be nominated for the Woman of Achievement Award.

The Deadline to nominate someone is March 3. Letters of nomination can be sent to English professor Melissa Ames, mailroom Coleman Hall 3155.

The third award sponsored by women’s studies is the “Woman of Artistic Vision and Excellence” award.

“Anyone can nominate a female student who has demonstrated artistic vision and excellence, or any student doing Women’s Studies-related work of such caliber,” the press release said.

Submissions are due March 1. Those interested can send letters of nomination to English professor Charlotte Pence, mailroom Coleman Hall 3155.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.