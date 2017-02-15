Softball heads to North Florida

The Eastern softball team got its season off to a fast start finishing 3-1 in the first tournament including back-to-back run-rule games. Eastern won its final two games 10-0.

The biggest thing Eastern had to do this year was be able to fill the spots of its 2016 graduates. And after only one weekend, the freshmen definitely stepped up.

Freshmen outfielder Mia Davis and catcher Haley Mitchell combined for 12 hits and 10 RBIs in the opening weekend. Davis had seven hits and four RBIs and Mitchell racked up five hits and six RBIs.

Eastern also had two freshman pitchers get some innings in. Katie Grunert pitched 2.1 innings and allowed one run on one hit. Allison Golic pitched one scoreless inning and struck out one.

The Panthers will play in the North Florida Tournament this weekend and are slated for five games. Eastern will open with a double header against South Dakota and North Florida on Friday.

They will have another double header with South Carolina and Kansas on Saturday and wrap up the weekend with North Florida on Sunday.

Eastern also got a usual strong pitching performance from both junior Jessica Wireman and Michelle Rogers.

Wireman pitched 9.1 innings over the weekend and Rogers went 9 innings. Rogers finished the weekend with an unblemished 2-0 record. Wireman went 1-1 as she took a loss to Miami Ohio.

She gave up six runs but only three were earned. Miami Ohio put together a 3-run first inning, but all three runs were not charged to Wireman.

Coach Schuette said prior to the season that these games are exciting for everyone because they get to see who are “gamers” and they get to play a team other than themselves in Lantz Arena.

First pitch for the opening game against South Dakota is set for 10:15 a.m. and the second game of the double header on Friday against North Florida will start at 2:45 p.m..

Sean Hastings can be reached at 581-2812 or smhastings@eiu.edu