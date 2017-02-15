CAA to hear from programs





Filed under News

The Council of Academic Affairs will hear from two of the groups being considered for elimination or consolidation at its meeting Thursday.

According to the agenda, the bachelor’s program in Adult and Community Education and philosophy are scheduled to present to the CAA and answer its questions in response to Workgroup no.7’s recommendations.

The Africana Studies program’s presentation was canceled, as in an email from James Ochwa-Echel, the coordinator of the program, indicated it would be repetitive of a response Africana Studies already provided to Workgroup no.7, which looked at academic programs during the vitalization project.

