Workgroups to ask for campus feedback

Filed under News

Several workgroups from the vitalization project will be having town hall meetings to hear feedback from the campus on their work.

Workgroup No. 8, Academic Visioning I, will have its meeting 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Workgroup No. 9, Academic Visioning II, will have town halls from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Coleman Auditorium and again from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the same place.

Workgroup Chairwoman Melinda Mueller, a political science professor, said in an email that the group will present the current results of its analysis.

“Our focus has been three-fold; to study the organization of academic colleges, schools and departments; to study variable learning models, such as the academic calendar and online courses and to study tuition models,” she wrote.

A PowerPoint presentation from Workgroup No. 9’s town hall meetings will be posted on the vitalization project website.

The group plans to make its presentations brief, Mueller wrote, but people can email them later with feedback.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.