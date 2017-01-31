Thesis presentations to be at Booth





Three sessions on how to research and present a thesis will be given by Booth Library faculty members this semester.

The first one, Thesis 101 Seminar 1: Researching the Literature will be offered from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Thesis 101 Seminar 2: Managing Your References with Citation Management Software, will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The final session, Thesis 101 Seminar 3: Presenting Your Thesis (to the World) will be 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6 and again from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.

All sessions will be in room 4450 of the Booth Library.

According to press release, Booth Library faculty Steve Brantley, Kirstin Duffin and Ellen Corrigan will lead these presentations.

For more information, those interested can contact Brantley at 581-7542 or jsbrantley@eiu.edu.

