Lack of rebounding hurts Panthers in loss

Guard Allison Van Dyke drives to the hoop against a SIUE defender at Lantz Arena Janurary 28th. The Panthers lost 75-59 to the Cougars. Bryan Bund

Guard Allison Van Dyke drives to the hoop against a SIUE defender at Lantz Arena Janurary 28th. The Panthers lost 75-59 to the Cougars.





The Eastern women’s basketball team was unable to prevent SIUE from doing what they do best, rebounding and scoring in the paint, in the Panthers’ 75-59 loss Saturday at Lantz Arena.

SIUE is the second best team in the Ohio Valley Conference when it comes to rebounding margin, they out-rebound opponents by an average of 3.4 per game. The Cougars went well beyond this margin Saturday, out-rebounding the Panthers 38-28.

Eastern had just one player finish with over five rebounds. Erica Brown had 11, Halle Stull had five, Jennifer Nehls had three and four players finished with just one. SIUE had four players finish with over five.

“We really didn’t have enough people going after it on the glass,” Eastern head coach Debbie Black said. “I think Erica (Brown) had 11 rebounds, outside of that, maybe Halle had five and everybody else had one, one, one, one and we addressed that in the locker room. We have to get more rebounds. I know Grace (Lennox) played 40 minutes and she had one. Allison (Van Dyke) played 35 minutes and she had zero. Our guards have to get rebounds too.”

SIUE had a field day scoring in the paint as well. They had 42 points in the paint, compared to just 24 by the Panthers.

“This is who they are. We had a week to work on them. We knew this. We tried to zone them, we tried to man them, we tried to come at them, we tried to press them. They play high-low all day,” Black said. “They are not tall in stature, but they are big. And they finish around the rim and they crash the boards.”

Where most of the issues came for Eastern was in problems matching up with all of the depth off the Cougar bench. Micah Jones had 15 points off the bench for SIUE and Gwen Adams added nine.

“They are a very difficult team to match up to in a lot of ways. They bring two in off the bench, Jones and Adams and they are equally as big as the first two starters,” Black said. “You have (Donshel) Beck who leads the league in offensive rebounds. So, its just a difficult team, it’s a real challenge. I am going to put it at our post players, they have to take a challenge and we worked on not playing behind, and we got caught behind these post players too much tonight where we couldn’t do anything. Once we got caught behind we were in trouble.”

The Panthers were almost able to get by with the hot shooting in the first half, but a cold third quarter put the Panthers a little bit too far behind.

