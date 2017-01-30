Glassman: Eastern ‘disheartened’ by executive order





In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately and temporarily suspending immigrants from seven countries, President David Glassman sent out a statement saying this does not reflect Eastern’s view.

On Friday, Trump issued the order, which calls for the suspension of those coming from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran and Libya.

“We are greatly disheartened by this change in federal policy,” he wrote. “Diversity brings the benefits of differing experiences, cultures, religions and backgrounds that reflect the world in which we live.”

This semester, Eastern has 436 international students enrolled from 42 countries.

“It is our commitment that all individuals feel welcomed, accepted and at home on our campus,” Glassman said.

In the statement, he wrote that the Office of International Students and Scholars has already reached out to all international students and the university is in the process of reaching out to international faculty and staff.

“We will continue to monitor these developments, while also supporting the rights of all our international students, faculty and staff,” Glassman said.

