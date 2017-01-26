Search for provost candidates begins





The search committee for a new provost and vice president for academic affairs has started soliciting candidates, according to an email sent by Eastern President David Glassman.

Executive search firm Witt/Kiefer will work with the committee to find a pool of qualified candidates, the email said.

A website has been set up for the university community to keep updated on details of the search. It can be found by clicking on “Provost Search” under the A-Z index on Eastern’s website.

According to the website, the committee is currently inviting nominations and applications. It will begin reviewing applications late February and has tentatively scheduled off-campus interviews for March 9 and 10, the email said.

The current provost and vice president for academic affairs, Blair Lord, plans to retire in the summer.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.