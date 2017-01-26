The student news site of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.

Gallery: Week 3 feature photos

Morgan Brown, freshman English major and Kim Brask, sophomore biological sciences major create their boards specific to themselves at the New Year, New Me event in the University Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union Tuesday evening.

Rachel Stanevich

January 26, 2017
Venkata Poosapati

Eastern President, David M. Glassman and Interim Dean of the Graduate School, Dr. Ryan C. Hendrickson along with international graduate students Sushrut and Indhrasena Reddy listen to a historical speech of India on the ocassion of the sixty-eighth Republic day of India at Buzzard hall Thursday afternoon.

