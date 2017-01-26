BOT to vote on housing, dining increase





The Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to increase housing and dining rates at their meeting 1 p.m. Friday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

According to the Board Report, a seven-meal dining plan would increase by $84, making it $4,317; a ten-meal dining plan would increase by $88, making it $4,150; a 12-meal plan would go up by $92 to $4,680; and a 15-meal plan would be $95 more, bringing it to $4,868.

Summer room and board rates would increase by 2% if approved as well.

There is one new program request for a bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice. The program is being proposed by the sociology and anthropology department, but the political science and philosophy department would contribute upper division coursework.

