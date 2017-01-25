Student Senate welcomes new senators and nominates speakers

Felicia Wagner, junior marketing major, champaigns in front of the student senate Wednesday evening in Arcola/Tuscola room of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union. Wagner was ‘Senator of the Semester’ in the fall semester as well as a member of the Bond Revenue Committee. The senate will vote on the position during next Wednesday’s meeting. Payton Blakney

Felicia Wagner, junior marketing major, champaigns in front of the student senate Wednesday evening in Arcola/Tuscola room of the Martin Luther King Jr. Union. Wagner was 'Senator of the Semester' in the fall semester as well as a member of the Bond Revenue Committee. The senate will vote on the position during next Wednesday's meeting.





The Student Senate swore in 14 new senators and heard a speech from each candidate running for Speaker of the Senate at their meeting Wednesday.

Student Senators JaLisa Smith and Felicia Wagner were both nominated for the position.

“Three things I want to work on for Student Government are the mental aspect, the internal aspect and the external aspect,” Smith said. “All students should know and see that there is a Student Government.”

The experiences Smith said make her a good candidate for the position include being involved in Greek life, serving two semesters as internal affairs committee chair for Student Senate, being the panther shuttle coordinator and being the University Police Department’s graduate assistant.

“The length of time I have been in Student Government has afforded me the opportunity to see the ups and the downs of Student Government so I know what will work, what won’t work, what worked for some speakers and what did not work for some speakers,” Smith said.

Smith said she plans to get more people involved in Student Government through her other involvements.

“It’s all about using your resources. I will pull from every resource I’m involved in,” Smith said. “Even going back to talk back to the old senators, because like I said I’m really big on family, so the old senators that left, I still do talk to some of them.”

Wagner said her goals for Student Senate include updating the organization’s website and social media and making Student Government more engaged, important and necessary.

Wagner’s experiences include being the vice president of Phi Beta Lambda, a member of the American Marketing Association, having three internships and being the chair of the business affairs committee.

“This is one organization that actually makes a difference on campus,” Wagner said. “I’m passionate about being a speaker because I’m passionate about Eastern.”

If elected as speaker, Wagner said she plans to have senators use personal recruitment to fill the senate.

“I think you guys will enjoy working with me a lot more because I’m willing to listen to your ideas and help you guys out with your goals,” Wagner said.

Both nominees agreed senator orientation is a critical part of Student Senate that needs to be brought back to make sure the senators are as informed as possible.

After the speaker is elected by the senate the process of appointments will begin so there can be a full senate, which means having 30 members. New members include Zachary Cohen, Kevin Flasch, Katherine Gallaher, Marisa Lanka, Edwyn Mitchell, Alluluia Musabyimana, Jason Obermaier, William Outzen, Claude Abdoulaye-Pedila, Randy Prince, Abbie Sherman, Malcolm Simmons, JaLisa Smith and Jesse Winter.

Chrissy Miller can reached at 581-2812 or clmiller9@eiu.edu.