Eastern field successful at John Craft invite





The Eastern field athletes earned a combined six first-place rankings at the John Craft Invite this past Saturday at home. First place finishes in field events accounted for a majority of Eastern’s 11 top finishes.

Long jump and shot put seemed to be the men’s key events as the Panthers took the top three spots in each competition.

Juniors Davion McManis (7.10 meters) and Chrisford Stevens (6.99 meters) placed first and second, respectively, in long jump while freshman Joe Smith took third with a final 6.81-meter leap.

Stevens was the first place finisher in the triple jump, topping out with a 48”08.25” jump.

Sophomore Adam Kessler led the way for Eastern in shot put, clearing a distance of 54’02.54”. Senior Riley Kittridge followed suit with his second place throw of 51’06.25”.

Sophomore Clayton Turner rounded out the top three shot put finishes with his 50’04.75” throw.

Kessler was also the top competitor in the weight throw, earning 10 points from his 53’07.5” throw.

Kittridge, who placed fourth in the weight throw, said his main goal going into the invite was to progress from his previous meets.

“I just wanted to build on my last meet. I’m also trying to break the school record, and I guess that’s kind of been my goal for every meet,” Kittridge said.

Senior Bryn Buckwalter made her presence in shot put and weight throw known as she took first in both events. Buckwalter threw the shot put 49’05” and tossed the weight a distance of 55’10.25”.

Sophomores Lexie Yeley (53’.07”) and Jasmine Woodley (52’10”) each placed second and third in the weight throw as well, earning 14 points for Eastern.

Eastern also notable top-10 finishes in their combined 10 events.

In the men’s high jump, sophomore Ashton Wilson found himself in a three-way tie for second as he, Michael Reader of Saint Louis University and Matt Martinson of Illinois State University all cleared 6’04.75”.

Freshman Colton Yeakley (45’09.75”) placed sixth in the shot put, edging seventh-place thrower Harry Uyehara of McKendree University by a foot.

Freshmen Zachary Phillips, Nicholas Phillips and turner finished fourth, fifth and ninth respectively in the weight throw. Zachary Phillips threw for 49’09.75” while Nicholas Phillips tossed the weight 48’.09”. Turner finished with a distance of 44’11.5”.

In the women’s high jump, freshman Billi Fox cleared 5’0.25”, earning her sixth place. Senior Angelica Anyaogu placed second in the long jump (17’11.75”).

Junior Brion Portis (16’09.25”) finished fifth in long jump and earned fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 36’08.5”.

Eastern also earned fourth and eighth in the women’s weight throw and fifth and sixth in the shot put event.

The Panthers field squad earned 135 points between the men’s and women’s events, accounting for over a third of Eastern’s overall points earned from both the men and women.

Kaitlin Cordes can be reached at 581-2812 or krcordes@eiu.edu