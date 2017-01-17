Van Dyke wins fourth OVC freshman of week award





Basketball, Sports

Eastern freshman Allison Van Dyke has won Ohio Valley Conference player of the week, once again.

This is the fourth time this season Van Dyke has earned the award, making her one more recognition away from tying the Eastern women’s record for most times winning the award in a season.

Van Dyke was selected over Tennessee Tech’s Akia Harris. Harris had eight points, seven assists and three steals against Jacksonville State

The performance that earned her the nod from the conference was her career-high 16 point scoring performance against Murray State where she shot 6-16 from the field, had five offensive rebounds, one steal and one block.

Van Dyke shot 8-23 in two games last week, averaging 11 points in 36 minutes per game. Both games resulted in a loss for the Panthers.

Van Dyke has been arguably Eastern’s most valuable freshmen this year. She has started in every game, is averaging 10.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and is shooting a team high 38.3 percent from three-point range.

If the Panthers are to turn around their 5-13 record, Van Dyke continuing her success will play a major role.

