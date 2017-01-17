Performances at UB open mic night





The Ode to 2017 an open mic night is an opportunity for students and community members to set the tone for the new year by showing off their talent.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 7th Street Underground.

Cydne Garrett, a senior marketing major, said the University Board wants to put a spotlight on student talent and make sure that community members feel at home to share their talent.

An ode is typically written and performed in commemoration to someone or an event. The Ode to 2017 theme symbolizes a toast to the new year and bringing in the best in 2017.

Garrett said this open mic night will be one of the first performances of the year for many performers and is a chance for them to hit the stage with confidence and set the standard for their performances for this year.

There will be a variety of acts including singing, rapping, poetry and spoken word.

“I expect it to be very diverse,” Garrett said.

Garrett said there are a lot of new people signed up this year and that she is excited to have people see new talent and different performances from last year.

Neiv Hans, sophomore management major, was the first student to sign up for the event and will be singing.

Hans is a member of the concert choir on campus and the Eastern Euphonics, which will be competing in the Varsity Vocals International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCAs) in February.

“I think this is a great opportunity to show how much I love to sing and play,” Hans said. “It will be interesting to see what others have in store as well.”

Garrett said she hopes those who are not performing are able to sit back and relax and meet new people while the students perform.

With audience members and performers combined, about 150-200 people attended open mic night last year.

“I expect the turnout to be even bigger and better than last year,” Garrett said.

She said promotional fliers were put up around campus a week in advance to make sure more people are aware of the show.

Members from the Charleston community that do not attend Eastern will also be performing.

There will be giveaways at the open mic night, along with food and refreshments such as brownies, cookies, juice and soda.

This is the first event that Garrett is hosting all semester with the main stage committee.

“I think that this event is an opportunity for the performers to leave it all on the stage and set their tone for the New Year,” Garrett said.

Liz Stephens can be reached at 581-2812 or ejstephens2@eiu