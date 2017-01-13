Gallery: Men’s Basketball suffers 83-72 loss to Murray State

Junior Terrell Lewis drives past two Murray State defenders in the first half on the Panthers’ 83-72 loss to the visiting Murray State Racers. ( Justin Brown

Guard Montell Goodwin drives into the lane against Murray State’s Terrell Miller Jr. Thursday at Lantz Arena. The Panthers fell to the visiting Racers 83-72. (Venkata Poosapati)

Eastern coach Jay Spoonhour contests a call late in the Panthers’ 83-72 loss to Murray State at Lantz Arena. ( Justin Brown

Junior Montell Goodwin fakes out a Murray State defender Thursday at Lantz Arena. Goodwin scored 14 points in the Panthers’ 83-72 loss to the OVC opponent. (Venkata Poosapati)

Junior guard Terrell Lewis tosses the basketball at the rim after a foul was called during Eastern’s 83-72 loss to OVC conference opponent Murray State at Lantz Arena. (Venkata Poosapati)

Junior guard Montell Goodwin looks for an open teammate Thursday against Murray State at Lantz Arena. Goodwin scored 14 points on 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in the Panthers 83-72 loss. (Venkata Poosapati)

Junior Ray Crossland drives in to the lane against Murray State’s Jonathan Stark Thursday at Lantz Arena. Crossland led all Panthers with 18 points in the 83-72 OVC loss. ( Justin Brown

Sophomore guard Casey Teson passes the ball to a teammate during the Panthers’ 83-72 loss to the visiting Murray State Racers at Lantz Arena. (Venkata Poosapati)

Junior forward Muusa Dama tosses in a basket over Murray State’s Brion Sanchious in Thursday’s 83-72 OVC loss at Lantz Arena. ( Justin Brown