Ice storm expected Friday
January 12, 2017
Filed under News
The Illinois Department of Transportation sent out a weather alert Thursday warning central and southern Illinois about an ice storm forecasted to start Friday and continue through Sunday. IDOT warned motorists that travel could be affected by freezing rain and sleet.
If you have to travel:
- Leave plenty of extra time to get to your destination.
- Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges, and shady areas.
- Make sure your gas tank is full.
- Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first aid kit, washer fluid, and an ice scraper in your vehicle.
- Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your travel route and schedule.
- Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law.
- Visitgettingaroundillinois.com and follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter for road condition updates.
