30th annual tribute and march to honor Dr. King





The 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day candlelight vigil march and tribute will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Thomas Hall lobby.

The march will begin at Thomas Hall and lead participants to the Grand Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

James Griffin, adviser of Eastern’s chapter of the NAACP, said this the NAACP’s first year of hosting the event; it was previously hosted by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated for the previous 29 years.

He said the fraternity entrusted the event to the NAACP because of a busy schedule.

Griffin said after the march, there will be a quaint gathering in the ballroom that will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The NAACP will highlight the life and achievements of Dr. King, Griffin said. Some students will be reading poetry and singing hymns, he said.

To end the event, a video will be shown to tribute Dr. King’s life, Griffin said.

“We are showing the appreciation we have for him and everything he accomplished during his lifetime. He brought us to where we are now,” Griffin said.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Kennedy Nolen can be reached at 581-2812 or kdnolen@eiu.edu.