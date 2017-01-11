Jazz ensemble introduces Out of the Cool





Inspired by jazz musician Miles Davis, music professor Paul Johnston has arranged a concert using both classic jazz standards and new music for a concert titled Out of the Cool.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Dvorak Concert Hall of the Doudna Fine Arts Center.

Like the “Birth of the Cool” sessions previously led by Davis, Out of the Cool will feature a nine-piece ensemble.

Johnston said the program will include a greatly diverse and unique set of instruments.

“I’ve always loved these recordings by Miles Davis and I’ve listened to them for years, so this music that I have arranged is inspired by that project,” he said.

Johnston said the group has had a great time putting the concert together.

“As a writer it is really fun to hear your music come to life, so I feel privileged to be able to work with this talented group of faculty and students,” he said.

Johnston said two of his favorite classic pieces that will be performed are “Stolen Moments” by Oliver Nelson and “In Walks Horace” by J.J. Johnson.

Grayson Proffitt, a sophomore jazz studies major, has participated in several concerts at Eastern and has been playing bass for about eight years.

“At this concert you will hear a unique jazz sound and perspective. We are playing some upbeat pieces and also some beautifully slow pieces,” Proffitt said.

Willie Morris, a junior music and jazz studies major, will be playing the baritone saxophone during “Out of the Cool.”

Morris has been familiar with the saxophone for most of his life, but got seriously passionate at the age of 16.

“(The concert) is going to be a cool experience for everyone because it’s not a big band or a combo, it’s somewhere in-between,” he said.

This ensemble will include music professors Paul Johnston, Andrew Cheetham, Sam Fagaly, Kevin Miescke, Jemmie Robertson and Jamie Ryan; along with students Grayson Proffitt, Willie Morris and Nickolas Arnold.

There is no charge for admission.

Loren Dickson can be reached at 581-2812 or ladickson@eiu.edu.