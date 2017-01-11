CAA to vote on family and consumer sciences option revision





The Council on Academic Affairs will vote on revising the dietetics option in family and consumer sciences and three family and consumer sciences courses at their meeting Thursday.

The actions requested from the CAA are removing BUS 2101, Financial Accounting 1, as a required course and adding HST 3700, Community Health Behavior Methods and NUR 3203 as a required course.

According to the rationale, with the deletion of BUS 2101 as a prerequisite for FCS 4940, there is less of a need for students to take the course and the addition of HST 3700 and NUR 3202 will better prepare students for the Dietetic Internship.

The courses that the CAA is voting on revising are FCS 1120, Food Selection and Preparation, FCS 2100, Personal Nutrition and FCS 3120, Food Science.

