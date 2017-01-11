Alumnus’ memory lives on

Sarah Anderson (left), and Emily Pattison, senior family and consumer sciences majors prepare Lattes before the unveiling of the new furniture in the cafe of Klehm Hall Wednesday afternoon. The furniture was donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, Eastern alumnus, Linda Shelton. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
Mike Shelton, center, talks with vistors during a gathering to recognize the new furniture he donated in memory of his wife, Linda, in Klehm Hall cafe Wednesday afternoon. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
A table from the recently donated furniture from Mike Shelton in memory of his wife and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton displays the logo of the cafe in Klehm Hall. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
The cafe of Klehm Hall received new furniture donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton. Linda Shelton was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern and Mr. Shelton said the cafe was the appropriate place to donate the furniture. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
The cafe of Klehm Hall received new furniture donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton. Linda Shelton was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern and Mr. Shelton said the cafe was the appropriate place to donate the furniture. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
Zane Shelton, left, Jan Shelton, second from left, Annie Aschenbrenner, second from right and Mike Shelton, right pose for a photo Wednesday afternoon in the cafe located in Klehm Hall. The group is sitting on one of the new tables donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife Linda Shelton. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
Mike Shelton, left, looks over the new furniture he donated in to the cafe of Klehm Hall Wednesday afternoon. Shelton donated the furniture in memory of his wife, Linda, an Eastern alumnus and also was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern. (Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News)
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A gathering honoring Linda Shelton, an alumnus and supporter of the hospitality industry, revealed new furniture for the Klehm Hall faculty and staff cafe Wednesday afternoon. The furniture was donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife Linda.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News Sarah Anderson (left), and Emily Pattison, senior family and consumer sciences majors prepare Lattes before the unveiling of the new furniture in the cafe of Klehm Hall Wednesday afternoon. The furniture was donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, Eastern alumnus, Linda Shelton.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News Mike Shelton, right, looks over the new furniture he donated to the cafe in Klehm Hall Wednesday afternoon. Shelton donated the furniture in memory of his wife, Linda, an Eastern alumnus and also was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News Mike Shelton, center, talks with vistors during a gathering to recognize the new furniture he donated in memory of his wife, Linda, in the Klehm Hall cafe Wednesday afternoon.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News A table from the recently donated furniture from Mike Shelton in memory of his wife and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton displays the logo in the Klehm Hall cafe.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News The Klehm Hall cafe received new furniture donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton. Linda Shelton was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern and Mr. Shelton said the cafe was the appropriate place to donate the furniture.
Justin Brown | The Daily Eastern News The cafe of Klehm Hall received new furniture donated by Mike Shelton in memory of his wife, and Eastern alumnus Linda Shelton. Linda Shelton was on the hospitality advisory board at Eastern and Mr. Shelton said the cafe was the appropriate place to donate the furniture.
Leave a Comment