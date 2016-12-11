Reflect on the journey as the end closes in





In this next week, I will be returning to my hometown to begin student teaching. As I pack up my apartment and study for my last set of final exams, I cannot help but to reminisce on all of that Eastern has done for me over the last four-and-a-half years.

My time at Eastern has been quite a journey. It has been filled with many all-nighters, gallons of coffee and many early mornings, but I would not trade my experience for anything in the world.

Eastern has helped me learn & grow over these last few years, and four-and-a-half years later, I still think that attending Eastern was one of the best decisions I have ever made. As my time has come to an end, I have a lot to be thankful for.

First, I am grateful for the small campus we have. It is nice to walk around campus and recognize familiar faces. It is almost a guarantee that one will run into at least one friend while sitting in the library. In addition, the school’s population ensures smaller class sizes, which helps professors make connections and relationships with students. My smaller class sizes make me feel more comfortable when participating or asking questions in class.

Second, I am grateful for the English department. In my opinion, the English department is one of the best at Eastern. It is filled with so many incredible professors that genuinely care about their students. In times of need, my professors were always there to offer advice and guidance. Being an English major has completely changed the way I see the world. My professors have continued to challenge my ways of thinking and push me to achieve at my highest ability.

Third, I am grateful for all the friends I have made over the years. Being a part of a sorority and other organizations on campus has allowed me to meet some of the most amazing people. I have built so many long lasting relationships filled with so many unforgettable memories. These friends turned into family, and I am so glad that Eastern brought us all together.

My college experience flew by; I am jealous of all of you that get to stay in this town a little longer. I wish I had more time to make even more memories with my friends and to spend taking classes in Coleman Hall. I came to Eastern hoping to have the college experience I have always dreamed of, and I had exactly that.

Nicole Kink is a senior English language arts major. She can be reached at 581-2812 or nekink@eiu.edu.