Low enrollment has led to lower participation in Rec sports





Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

As the fall intramural and rec sports season wraps up and moves into the winter and spring sports, participation in the activities has been down.

Typically, Eastern has between 20 and 30 percent of its students participate, but with enrollment down and other factors, less students have been participating in rec sports.

“No, I mean when you have less students obviously your going to have less participants,” assistant director of rec sports Kevin Linker said. “So our participation is down, for example, soccer teams, last year we had 32 (teams) this we have 29. Football is our biggest drop, we had 56 teams last year this year we had 51. But in all the activities we’re down a little bit each time. I think spike ball were actually up, we had like six teams in the spring last year, and in the fall we had six, and now we had 25.”

The drops in participation were expected by Linker; however.

“Overall I suspect that we will drop a little bit in the overall participation,” he said. “Last year we had 2,100 students participate at least one time, one unique participation, out of 8,000 I think. So that’s about 20 percent, this year its going to be a little under that. So I’m hoping to get 1,500 participants, unique participations, but we will see what happens.”

Linker and his staff do have a plan to bring participation back up. By use of marketing, through their website and app, the department hopes to see the number begin to climb again.

“The only plans that you have is basically marketing, we have a website, we have IM leagues, we put things on the marketing boards on campus, obviously the rec center we are able to utilize with signage here,” Linker said. “Send out an email blast to the existing participants to see if their interested and participate in the next sport. We have done some of those things, but really there is not too much we can do, its all up the participant and if they like to choose to participate. So we just have to hope they will.”

Outside of seeing numbers rise, Linker’s goal for the rest of the year is to make sure the participants enjoy themselves.

“Besides successful programming and successful competition, everybody having a good time and enjoying themselves, nobody worrying too much about the point race that type of thing. Folks who want to play because they love the sport instead of just playing because they want the points, and that’s real tough.”

JJ Bullock can be reached at 581-2812 or jpbullock@eiu.edu