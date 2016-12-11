Cannabis and weapons seized at 12th street house





Filed under News

A .380 Bersa handgun, a GSG-5 rifle, 52 rounds of ammunition, 336 grams of cannabis and $1,290 were seized 11:50 a.m. Thursday at 1615 12th St.

Nicholas Paglia, 21, of Elgin, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and the manufacturing and delivery of cannabis. He was incarcerated at Coles County Jail.

Members of the East Central Illinois Task Force and the University Police Department executed a search warrant, the result of a month-long investigation into the distribution of cannabis in Charleston.

The News staff can be reached at 581-2812 or dennewsdesk@gmail.com.