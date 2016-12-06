Student Senate to reflect on semester





With another semester for the Student Senate over, the executive board will reflect on the past semester and vote on a new Speaker of the Senate at their meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Arcola/Tuscola room of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union.

Student Body President Catie Witt is scheduled to give her State of the University Address. In this address, Witt said she will cover all the major events the executive members of the senate have led this semester. These include the “Prowlin’ with the Prez” events, which Luke Young, student vice president of academic affairs, oversaw.

She will also highlight the voter-registration drives and Monetary Award Program Grant call-in that executive vice president Maralea Negron oversaw, where students called their legislator about the lack of higher education funding.

Witt said she will have a report on the “It’s On Us” campaign to give to the senate.

Speaker of the Senate Hailey Tellier will give her State of the Senate Address, which will focus more on on the committees the senate has in it and what they have done.

Young said he will be giving a short speech tomorrow, giving an overview of the semester.

At their next meeting, the senate will vote on and swear in their incoming Speaker of the Senate JaLisa Smith, who will begin in her new position next semester. Smith ran for the position unopposed.

Samuel Nusbaum can be reached at 581-2812 or scnusbaum@eiu.edu.