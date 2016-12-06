Booth Library offers finals activities





Filed under News

Booth Library will provide opportunities for students to stay healthy during fall finals with fun activities and longer weekend hours.

Finals will take place from Monday through Dec. 16.

The library will be changing its hours Saturday by staying open until 9 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.

The hours for Booth during finals week are: Sunday noon to 1 a.m., Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kirstin Duffin, reference librarian, is one of the few in charge of the activities that will be taking place during finals week.

Postcards that can be given to friends and family will be offered to students.

Duffin said these postcards could be used as a fun way to say to others, “don’t worry, I’m at Booth Library working hard on finals.”

“They provide a scale of how hard you’re working as well,” she said.

There will also be coloring stations where students can take a break and color a few pages to refresh themselves while studying, as well as a large coloring sheet that all students can contribute to and work on.

Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles and a new activity that allows participants to color a bookmark will also be available.

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday there will be popcorn and drinks on the bridge of the library’s third level.

Karen Whisler, head of the collection management department of the library, said the mood of the library during finals week is quiet, and all the tables are usually full of students “intently studying.”

“Usually we see a spike in the number of students when people need to come in to do a last-minute assignment or paper,” Whisler said.

MacKenzie Jung can be reached at 581-2812 or mljung@eiu.edu.